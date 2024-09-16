Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,035 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.44% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $45,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,140 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,352,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,373 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,171,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $37,393,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 707.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 432,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 379,214 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $40.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.