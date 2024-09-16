Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

DIN opened at $30.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.72. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.62.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.30%.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 661,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 260,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,086,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 241,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

