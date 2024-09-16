Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPD. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $685,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPD opened at $17.38 on Monday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2117 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

