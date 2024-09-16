Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Short Interest Down 27.4% in August

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,200 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 548,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,097,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $241,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares by 7.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $140.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.1978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

