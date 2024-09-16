DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in DNOW were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DNOW by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,989,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 49,310 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNOW during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DNOW by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,095,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,001,000 after buying an additional 161,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DNOW during the 4th quarter worth $8,312,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DNOW by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,487,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after buying an additional 693,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. DNOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.43.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). DNOW had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.20 million. Analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNOW. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

