DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DCGO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $3.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. DocGo has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.61 million. DocGo had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in DocGo by 32.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 799,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195,428 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 151.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 693.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

