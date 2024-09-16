DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in DocuSign by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $456,470.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,584.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $456,470.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,584.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $3,537,792.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 891,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,426,030.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,618 shares of company stock valued at $25,432,336 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU opened at $56.63 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.90, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.09.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

