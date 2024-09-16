Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $3,018,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 1,500.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,131 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $84.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.96. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.