Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBM shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

DBM opened at C$7.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.78. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.32 and a 52-week high of C$8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$643.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.40.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of C$689.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8002232 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

