Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth about $26,467,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,817,000 after acquiring an additional 751,419 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,546,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,424,000 after acquiring an additional 527,036 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,043,000 after acquiring an additional 525,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

DEI stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $16.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.