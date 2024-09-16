Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DYN. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $34.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John Cox acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Cox acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $359,058.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,821.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $140,666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,629 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,910 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,517,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,095,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,215,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,881,000 after acquiring an additional 114,888 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.