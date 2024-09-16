e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.33.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $3,864,492 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $116.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.52.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

