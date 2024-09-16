Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

ESI opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 14,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

