Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $26,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $550.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.02. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

