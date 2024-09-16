Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Up 13.5% in August

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $8.84.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

