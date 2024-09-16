Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

