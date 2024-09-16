Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on E shares. Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get ENI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on E

ENI Stock Performance

NYSE:E opened at $30.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ENI has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $34.30.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $24.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 billion. ENI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that ENI will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in ENI in the second quarter worth approximately $3,141,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ENI in the second quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in ENI by 17.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the second quarter worth approximately $3,079,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ENI

(Get Free Report

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.