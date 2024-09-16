Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entergy in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $127.09 on Monday. Entergy has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,310,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,140,475.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,766 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Entergy by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

