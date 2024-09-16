Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,099,783 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,077,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099,783 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $167,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

