Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 501,937 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,939,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,937 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF worth $159,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FELG stock opened at $32.29 on Monday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

