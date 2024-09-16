Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,813 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of TE Connectivity worth $153,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after buying an additional 5,526,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $693,985,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after acquiring an additional 403,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 698.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 305,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,387,000 after acquiring an additional 267,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $145.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

