Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,082 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Cummins worth $177,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.6 %

CMI opened at $302.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $322.83.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

