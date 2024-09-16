Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 825,448 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,824,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.92% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $171,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 58,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,440,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 46,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,680,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3,826.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 378,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 368,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $47.08 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.