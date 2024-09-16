Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 99,530 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,583,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.91% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $174,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

