Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,059 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $188,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 826,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,548,000 after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $259.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $268.30.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
