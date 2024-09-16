Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,929 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $168,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $140.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $140.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.76.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

