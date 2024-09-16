Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,560 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Mondelez International worth $189,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,413,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 123,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.2 %

MDLZ stock opened at $75.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.33. The firm has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

