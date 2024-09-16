Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,516 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $199,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,618,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $120.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.57 and a 200 day moving average of $115.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

