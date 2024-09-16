Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUSFree Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.26% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $147,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $522,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,924,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,717,000 after purchasing an additional 159,134 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,264.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 14,316,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190,276 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,046,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $92.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.57 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.43.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

