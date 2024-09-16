Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $146.67 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 77,083 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Entegris worth $146,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,251,000 after buying an additional 112,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,988,000 after purchasing an additional 916,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $278,727,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,847,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,507 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 1,763,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,311,000 after purchasing an additional 132,447 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $110.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.48.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,044 shares of company stock worth $8,078,198 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

