Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $162.90 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,071 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $162,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $270.89 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $275.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.58. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

