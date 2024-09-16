Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $170.50 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,556,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $170,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 26.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TTE opened at $67.65 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.27.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

