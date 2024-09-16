Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $178.09 Million Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,290 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $178,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

