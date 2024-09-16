Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $229.77 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,397.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,667,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585,979 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $229,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $27,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $56.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.