Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 183,903 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,378,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,903 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $213,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

