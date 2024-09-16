Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 33,642 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,529,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,642 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $210,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.