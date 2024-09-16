Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 529,078 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,211,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,078 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 9.65% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $228,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USMC opened at $55.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1596 per share. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.