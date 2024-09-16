Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $182,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

