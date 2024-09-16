Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 140,794 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,535,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.48% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $181,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $126.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.43. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $127.57.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

