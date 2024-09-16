Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 253,885 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,608,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,885 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.50% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $174,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PRF stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.