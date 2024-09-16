Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 50,773 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,773 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $198,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in SAP by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in SAP by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 129,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in SAP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in SAP by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAP opened at $221.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $222.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.45.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

