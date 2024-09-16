Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 76,711 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,572,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 76,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of NIKE worth $193,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $79.01 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays downgraded NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

