Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.5% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $883.71.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $871.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 87.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $811.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $792.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

