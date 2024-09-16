Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Evolus Stock Up 6.3 %

Evolus stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolus news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Evolus news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

