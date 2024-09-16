Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Short Interest Down 23.1% in August

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Exela Technologies Price Performance
Exela Technologies stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.24.
About Exela Technologies
