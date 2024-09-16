Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XOM opened at $111.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $438.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.