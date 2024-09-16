Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of XOM opened at $111.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $438.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
