Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Raised by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 88.1% in the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.2% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 58.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 91,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 33,632 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.14.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

