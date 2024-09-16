FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stake Boosted by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDS opened at $445.36 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $417.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.31.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,986 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.27.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

