Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $120.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FRT opened at $117.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.59 and a one year high of $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at $771,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

