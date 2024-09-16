Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $22,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $9,369.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8,649.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8,011.78. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $9,423.00. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

